UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
AMSTERDAM Oct 19 ING Groep NV : * to sell insurance units in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand * to receive total cash consideration of USD 2.14 billion * units sold in combined transaction to pacific century group * transaction expected to deliver net gain of approximately EUR 1 billion
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts