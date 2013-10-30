AMSTERDAM Oct 30 ING Groep NV : * Ing group : ing to pay EUR 1.125 billion to Dutch state on 6 November 2013 * Says this payment includes a EUR 750 million repayment of core tier 1

securities * Says this payment includes EUR 375 million in premiums and interest and is

part of the repayment schedule * Says the payment will bring the total amount paid to the Dutch state to EUR

11.3 billion * Says we intend to make our final payments within the next 18 months