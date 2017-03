AMSTERDAM Nov 6 ING Groep NV : * Says Q3 net profit 101 million euros * Says net interest margin rose to 1.44 pct in Q3 * Says is advancing further into end phase of restructuring programme, which will now be completed by 2016 * Says 1.125 billion euros payment to Dutch state completed today * Says have reached agreement with state on unwinding of illiquid assets back-up facility