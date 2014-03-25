BRIEF-Investcorp says UAE's Mubadala completes deal to take 20 pct stake in its parent
* Says Mubadala Development completes second step of transaction to acquire 20 percent stake in Investcorp’s parent
AMSTERDAM, March 25 ING Groep NV : * ING to pay EUR 1.225 billion to Dutch state on 31 March 2014 * The payment includes a EUR 817 million repayment of core tier 1 securities and EUR 408 million in premiums and interest * Payment is EUR 100 million higher than originally scheduled in amended ec restructuring plan * Total amount paid to Dutch state will be EUR 12.5 billion including EUR 9.3 billion in principal and EUR 3.2 billion in interest and premiums * Fourth and final tranche, which will be paid ultimately in May 2015, will amount to EUR 1.025 billion * Payment of EUR 1.225 billion, which has been approved by Dutch central bank, will be funded by dividend to be upstreamed from ing bank to ing group * Dividend will lead to a reduction of the bank's core tier 1 ratio of approximately 40 basis points
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
LONDON, March 12 HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.