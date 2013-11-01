Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
AMSTERDAM Nov 1 ING Groep NV : * Ing and Dutch state reach agreement on unwinding of illiquid assets back-up
facility * The iabf in its current form will be terminated * Ing - regular fee payments will be settled and the other restrictions as part
of the iabf agreement will no longer be applicable * Ing -the release of what remains of the provision after this transfer will
not have a material impact on ing's results. * Ing - will transfer to Dutch state EUR 0.4 billion of remaining provision it
formed in 2009 for additional guarantee fees * Ing - on pro forma basis, unwinding of iabf is expected to add about 10 basis
points to ing bank's core tier 1 ratio * Ing - at current market prices, the portfolio has market value of
approximately EUR 6.4 billion
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.