BRIEF-Kuwait's Amar Finance and Leasing FY loss widens
* FY net loss 1.8 million dinars versus loss of 181,365 dinars year ago
AMSTERDAM Nov 18 ING Groep NV : * Says ing agrees to sell 11.3% direct stake in sulamérica to Swiss re * Ing - will sell approximately 37.7 million sulamérica units for a total cash
consideration of approximately EUR 185 million * Ing -the transaction is expected to result in a net gain to ing of
approximately EUR 100 million at closing * Says ing intends to use the proceeds of this transaction to reduce ing group
core debt.
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.