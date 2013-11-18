AMSTERDAM Nov 18 ING Groep NV : * Says ing agrees to sell 11.3% direct stake in sulamérica to Swiss re * Ing - will sell approximately 37.7 million sulamérica units for a total cash

consideration of approximately EUR 185 million * Ing -the transaction is expected to result in a net gain to ing of

approximately EUR 100 million at closing * Says ing intends to use the proceeds of this transaction to reduce ing group

core debt.