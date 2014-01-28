BRIEF-Zoltav Resources names Lea Verny as non-executive chairman
* Appointment, with immediate effect, of Lea Verny as non-executive chairman of company
AMSTERDAM Jan 28 ING Groep NV : * The Dutch state announces a third sale of ING
IABF assets * Blackrock Solutions will be responsible for
execution of the sale of securities on behalf of dsta * Decision to continue with sale of portfolio
based on continued improvement in US housing market * To sell non-agency residential mortgage backed
securities underlying ing illiquid assets back-up facility * DSTA reserves the right to postpone any sale,
should market circumstances change
WASHINGTON, March 22 An overhaul of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is highly unlikely to make it into this year's legislative calendar, Congressional staffers say, possibly shifting the new administration's immediate focus to allowing the mortgage financing institutions' to rebuild depleted capital.
* SpareBank 1 SMN has transferred 3,806,952 shares at a price of 0.24 Norwegian crown in Havila Shipping ASA, to Guarantee Institute for Export Credits (GIEK) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)