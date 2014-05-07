May 7 ING Groep Nv :

* ING Group: ING records 1Q14 underlying net profit of eur 988 million

* 1Q14 underlying net profit of eur 988 million from eur 1,170 million in 1Q13 and eur 493 million in 4Q13

* Bank 1Q14 underlying result before tax of eur 1,176 million, roughly flat versus 1Q13, but up 30.1 pct sequentially

* ING group secures pre-IPO investments of eur 1.275 billion and agrees final capital structure for NN group

* Eur 850 million capital injection finalises capital structure; ING group confirms intended IPO to comprise only secondary offering

* 1Q14 results driven by an increase in the net interest margin and a lower level of risk costs as economic conditions improved

* 10.1 pct fully-loaded CET1 ratio after payment to Dutch state and making closed defined benefit pension plan in NL independent

* ING bank attracted eur 8.3 billion of funds entrusted and grew net lending by eur 5.1 billion during the quarter

* ING bank added eur 468million to the provision for loan losses, down from eur 561 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: