Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
July 1 ING Groep NV
* Has increased number of existing ordinary shares offered in initial public offering (ipo) of NN group to 77 million, up from 70 million offer shares previously announced
* Decision to increase offer size is due to significant investor demand
* Expects to announce offer price for offer shares to be sold in offering later today, after close of trading on new york stock exchange
* Number of additional ordinary shares covered by over-allotment option has increased to up to approximately 11.6 million additional ordinary shares
* NN group shares are expected to be listed and start trading on euronext amsterdam at 09.00 hours (cet) on 2 july 2014 (on an if-and-when-delivered basis) under listing name 'nn group' and symbol 'nn' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.