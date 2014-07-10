July 10 Ing Groep Nv :

* Sale of 11.6 million additional shares, exercise of over-allotment option generates gross proceeds to ing of eur 231 million, and further reduces ing group's ownership in nn group from 71.4% to 68.1%

* Total gross proceeds from nn group ipo including exchange of first tranche of subordinated notes into nn group shares and over-allotment option amount to eur 2.2 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: