BRIEF-Tian shan development holding tian shan real estate and tianshan construction entered into financial assistance agreement
* Tian Shan Real Estate and Tianshan Construction entered into financial assistance agreement
July 10 Ing Groep Nv :
* Sale of 11.6 million additional shares, exercise of over-allotment option generates gross proceeds to ing of eur 231 million, and further reduces ing group's ownership in nn group from 71.4% to 68.1%
* Total gross proceeds from nn group ipo including exchange of first tranche of subordinated notes into nn group shares and over-allotment option amount to eur 2.2 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tian Shan Real Estate and Tianshan Construction entered into financial assistance agreement
* Says its subsidiary Taishin Securities will merge with Ta Chong Securities with merger record date of July 31
ZURICH, March 13 Switzerland's tax authority may provide administrative assistance to France in a case involving the French subsidiary of UBS, the Swiss federal supreme court has ruled, newswire SDA reported on Monday.