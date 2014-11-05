Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Nov 5 Ing Groep NV :
* To make final repayment to Dutch state on 7 November 2014
* Total amount repaid to Dutch state on core tier 1 securities will be eur 13.5 billion, including eur 10 billion in principal and eur 3.5 billion in interest and premiums
* Repayment has no impact on ing bank's capital ratios
* ING will fund repayment from capital surplus at ing group
* Total gross financial benefit to dutch state on support for ing is about eur 5.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.