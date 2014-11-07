Nov 7 Ing Groep NV

* ING pays final eur 1.025 billion to Dutch state

* Payment of eur 1.025 billion has been funded from ING group. As a result repayment has no impact on ING bank's capital ratios

* Including this final payment, total amount paid Dstate is eur 13.5 billion, containing eur 10 billion in principal and eur 3.5 billion in interest and premiums, giving state an annualized return of 12.7 pct