Nov 13 ING Groep Nv
* ING sells 34.5 million Voya shares for total proceeds of
$1.4 billion
* ING Group has sold approximately 30 million Voya shares at
a price of $39.15 per share in public offering
* In addition ING Group has sold to Voya approximately 4.5
million shares for an aggregate amount of $175 million
* Transactions are expected to settle on 18 november 2014
* Sale of total of 34.5 million shares from combined
transactions reduces ING Group's stake in Voya from 32.5% to
approximately 19%
* Two remaining ING Group directors will step down from
board of directors of Voya
* Transactions are expected to result in a net profit to ING
at closing of approximately eur 0.4 billion
