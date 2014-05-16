Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1020 GMT on Monday:
May 16 ING Groep Nv :
* ING Group completes 1.125 bln euro pre-IPO investment into NN Group
* Transaction represents an important investment into NN Group ahead of intended IPO of ING's European and Japanese insurance and investment management activities
* Completed issuance of 1.125 bln euros in subordinated notes that will, in line with completion of intended IPO of NN Group, be exchanged into NN Group shares
* Preparations are on track for a transaction in 2014; any further announcements will be made as and when appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 Britain's Hansteen Holdings has agreed to sell its German and Dutch industrial property portfolios for 1.28 billion euros ($1.38 billion) to a venture between Blackstone Group LP and M7 Real Estate.
