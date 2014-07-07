BRIEF-Al Mudon International Real Estate posts FY profit
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago
July 7 ING Groep NV :
* Settlement of initial public offering of NN Group
* Has received 2.0 billion euros in gross proceeds from sale of 77 million shares in NN Group
* NN group shares were listed and started trading on Euronext Amsterdam on July 2, 2014
* ING's ownership of NN Group has been reduced to 71.4 pct
* Exchange into NN Group ordinary shares of 450 million euros in mandatorily exchangeable notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.