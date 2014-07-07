July 7 ING Groep NV :

* Settlement of initial public offering of NN Group

* Has received 2.0 billion euros in gross proceeds from sale of 77 million shares in NN Group

* NN group shares were listed and started trading on Euronext Amsterdam on July 2, 2014

* ING's ownership of NN Group has been reduced to 71.4 pct

* Exchange into NN Group ordinary shares of 450 million euros in mandatorily exchangeable notes