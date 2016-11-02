SYDNEY Nov 2 TPG Capital Management has slashed
pricing for the IPO of Inghams Group, Australia's largest
poultry producer, and also cut the size of the offering, said
one of the advisers to the U.S. private equity giant.
In supplementary prospectus documents set to be issued later
on Wednesday, shares will now to be offered at A$3.15 each, or
12 times Ingham's pro forma 2017 net profit, the source said.
That compares with a previous indicative range of A$3.57 to
A$4.14.
TPG also plans to keep a 60 percent stake rather than the 30
percent to 50 percent listed in its Oct. 12 prospectus, said the
source.
The source, who was not authorised to speak to the media,
declined to be identified. TPG declined to comment. Inghams did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The revised offering, which includes new shares, is now
worth some A$618 million and values Inghams at around A$1.17
billion ($895 million).
That compares with previous offering value of up to A$1.1
billion and a market value on listing of A$1.5 billion for
Inghams at the top end of its previous indicative range.
The decision to lower the price was due to the private
equity group's desire for strong after-market trading rather
than a lack of investor demand, the source said.
Shares in Inghams are expected to begin trading on Nov. 7.
($1 = 1.3082 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)