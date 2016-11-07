(Recasts to show Inghams shares rise, adds quotes from TPG
advisor, adds quotes regarding Alinta Energy IPO)
SYDNEY Nov 7 Shares in Australia's biggest
chicken producer Inghams rose nearly 1 percent on their
market debut on Monday, as private equity firm TPG Capital
Management LP's move to nearly halve the listing's size boosted
its first day of trading.
The shares were trading at A$3.18 by 0410 GMT, 0.95 percent
above the A$3.15 listing price and bucking a trend of generally
weak appetite for initial public offerings in Australia. The
broader market was up 1.2 percent.
"There are a lot of stocks that are being belted on the back
of the uncertainty around the U.S. presidential election but it
is a good business at an attractive price," said an adviser to
TGP, who declined to be identified as he is not authorised to
talk to the media.
A TPG spokeswoman declined to comment.
TPG on Friday slashed the amount it planned to raise in the
Inghams listing to A$596 million ($457 million), having
previously hoped to raise up to A$1.1 billion.
Inghams' positive debut will likely boost TPG's efforts to
list Australian gas and electricity supplier Alinta Energy with
an initial public offering potentially worth up to A$3 billion,
analysts said.
The listing of Alinta has been pushed back at least a week,
a person familiar with the matter said, citing market jitters
over the outcome of the U.S. election.
"I think TPG will have learnt a lesson in terms of what
works and what investors are looking for when Alinta comes to
the market," said Ben Le Brun, market analyst, at optionsXpress.
($1 = 1.3034 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and
Stephen Coates)