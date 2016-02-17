Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 17 Electronics distributor Ingram Micro Inc said China's Tianjin Tianhai Investment Co Ltd will acquire the company for about $6 billion.
The offer of $38.90 per share represents a 31.2 percent premium to Ingram's closing price on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
