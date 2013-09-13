UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 13 Tropical Storm Ingrid, located about 50 miles (85 km) east of Veracruz, is drenching portions of eastern Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin on Friday.
Ingrid is packing maximum sustained winds near 45 miles per hour (75 km per hour), with some strengthening possible during the next 48 hours, the agency said.
On the forecast track, Ingrid will be moving very close to the coast of Mexico during the next couple of days, it said. (Reporting by Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources