MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 Tropical Storm Ingrid, the
ninth storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has formed in the
southern Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center
(NHC) said on Friday, although oil operations were not affected.
An official with state oil monopoly Pemex said the
company was closely monitoring Ingrid, but has not ordered any
nearby installations to be closed.
On the company's Twitter page, Pemex said "preventative
actions" were being taken to safeguard "personnel, platforms,
ships and installations," but did not give further details.
The storm prompted partial or complete closures of Mexico's
three major oil export terminals. However, while oil export hubs
often shut intermittently during the hurricane season, export
deliveries are usually only affected if the closures are
prolonged.
Cayo Arcas, a terminal that was closed on Thursday, reopened
on Friday, while Dos Bocas, another terminal, remained closed.
The port of Coatzacoalcos, meanwhile, was closed to small boats,
but open to larger ships, according to the transport and
communications ministry.
Ingrid was about 175 miles (280 km) southeast of Tuxpan in
Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the NHC
said.
Pemex's most productive oil fields as well as Dos Bocas and
Cayo Arcas are all located in the vicinity of the storm, in the
shallow waters of the Bay of Campeche.
The company's Lazaro Cardenas refinery in Veracruz state is
closest to the projected path of Ingrid.
The storm was expected to move very close to the coast of
Mexico during the next couple of days, and additional
strengthening was forecast during the next 48 hours, the NHC
said.
Ingrid was expected to dump between 10 inches (25.4 cm) and
25 inches (63.5 cm) of rainfall over a large part of eastern
Mexico, which could cause rivers to swell and provoke flash
floods and mud slides, according to the center.
The Mexican government has issued a storm warning north to
Cabo Rojo in Veracruz.