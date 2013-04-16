April 16 Dutch financial services group ING Groep NV's unit ING U.S. said it plans to sell 64.2 million shares of common stock at between $21 and $24 each in its U.S. IPO.

The company revealed plans to go public in November last year, filing for a placeholder amount of $100 million.

The company announced last week that it expects to rebrand as Voya Financial following the offering.

It has received approval to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VOYA". ()