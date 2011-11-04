* Drug's 200 mg dose showed potent antiviral activity

* No adverse event observed

* Stock hits 5-year high, top gainer on Nasdaq (Adds details on competition, drug, share milestone)

Nov 4 Inhibitex Inc said a mid-stage trial of its experimental hepatitis C drug continued to show potent antiviral activity.

Shares of the company doubled in price in early trading.

The stock, which touched a more than five-year high of $8.84, was the top gainer on Nasdaq. More than 13 million shares changed hands by 1100 ET, over twenty-four times the 10-day moving average volume of the stock.

Inhibitex's drug belongs to a promising new class of hepatitis C medicine called nucleotide polymerase inhibitors, and a successful candidate can open the gates to a multi-billion dollar market for its developer.

These drugs work by targeting polymerase -- an enzyme essential for replication of hepatitis C virus.

Another company developing a hepatitis C drug belonging to the same class is Pharmasset Inc .

Pharmasset shares have risen nearly four-fold over the past 12 months, making it one of the best-performing biotechnology stocks and reflecting the potential value of an effective hepatitis C treatment.

Earlier this week, Pharmasset said it started a late-stage trial of its drug.

Pharmasset shares fell more than 10 percent on Friday, as investors worried about the emergence of a strong rival to its drug.

The mid-stage study was testing INX-189 on its own, and in combination with a standard drug ribavirin, for seven days in chronic hepatitis C patients who have not received any other treatment.

The 200 mg dose of the drug, given once daily for seven days, continued to show potent and dose-dependent antiviral activity, the company said in a statement.

The drug at the 200 mg dose was generally well tolerated and there were no serious adverse events, or dose-dependent adverse events observed.

The study also plans to test 100 mg dose of the drug given once daily with ribavirin, given twice daily as monotherapy, and given with food. It also plans to test higher monotherapy doses of the drug.

Hepatitis C affects about 300 million people worldwide, causing 8,000-10,000 deaths each year due to chronic liver disease caused by the virus.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc and Merck & Co , who got approval for their hepatitis C drugs earlier this year, were down.

Vertex's Incivek won U.S. approval in May, and by July was reported to have garnered blockbuster sales. Merck's Victrelis, which was given the nod in May to be marketed in Europe and the United States, is expected to touch sales of $1 billion. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)