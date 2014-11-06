Nov 6 init innovation in traffic systems AG

* Says revenues of 69.6 million euros at end of September, up 14 pct on previous year's figure

* Says revenues and EBIT guidance for 2014 confirmed

* Says Q3 revenues rose relative to prior-year quarter to 25.7 million euros (Q3 2013: 24 million euros)

* Says 9-month EBIT rose as much as 33 pct to 10.0 million euros (prior year: 7.5 million euros)

* Says 9-month net profit had climbed to 6.8 million euros(prior year: 5.1 million euros)

* Expects revenues for 2014 of order of 103 - 107 million euros and operating profit (EBIT) of 17 - 19 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: