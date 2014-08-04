Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 4 Init Innovation in Traffic Systems AG : * Says earnings in the first half of the year well above target * Says H1 revenues of EUR 43.9 Mln (previous year: EUR 37.1 Mln) * Says based on preliminary figures H1 EBIT exceeded EUR 6.4 million (previous year: EUR 4.2 million) * For fy 2014 continues to expect revenues of between eur 103 mln and eur 107 mln and EBIT of eur 17 mln - eur 19 mln * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)