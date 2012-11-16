* Group revenue down 3 pct yr-on-yr
* Advertising revenue down 5 pct
* Says significant realignment of cost base is critical
DUBLIN, Nov 16 Irish publisher Independent News
& Media said it will need urgent and
substantial restructuring in response to high levels of debt and
tough trading, which have deteriorated further since July.
The company warned in August that its operating profit would
fall sharply this year as advertising revenue shrinks, following
a difficult first half in which senior executives were pushed
out by a change in ownership.
The company said group revenue fell 3 percent year-on-year
in the 45 weeks to Nov. 9 in constant currency terms, while
advertising revenues dropped 5.4 percent. Total costs in the
period were down 0.7 percent year-on-year but further cost
cutting will be necessary.
"Notwithstanding recent momentum, a significant and
permanent realignment of INM's cost base is now critical to
INM's future success," said the publishing group on Friday.
Telecoms billionaire Denis O'Brien tightened his grip on INM
earlier this year by increasing his stake to 29.9 percent,
pressuring Chief Executive Gavin O'Reilly into resigning and
leading a shareholder revolt that also ousted the company's
chairman and finance chief.
O'Reilly's departure ended his family's 30-year control of
Ireland's largest media company and years of bitter squabbling
between the O'Reilly family and O'Brien who also owns radio
stations in Ireland and a mobile phone company in the Caribbean.
INM generates about two-thirds of revenue from local
newspapers in Ireland, including the dominant daily and Sunday
titles north and south of the border, and the rest from a South
African business, recently put up for sale, where it is the
leading newspaper publisher.
The group has already initiated a restructuring programme at
certain titles and job cuts at its head office.
The group said on Friday it had been encouraged by interest
in its South African business and it is assessing whether the
disposal can be delivered on acceptable terms.