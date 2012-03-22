* FY operating profit 75.5 mln euros vs 74.4 mln consensus

* Cuts costs by 11.3 pct

DUBLIN, March 22 Irish publishing group Independent News & Media Plc posted an annual profit down 9 percent year-on-year, in line with analyst expectations, and said the Irish market remains challenging as advertising revenues are hammered.

Independent News (INM) cut its 2011 profit forecast in November after global economic uncertainty hit advertising sales, prompting its largest shareholder to call for the chief executive's resignation.

The Dublin-based group has radically restructured over the past two years, selling its flagship UK title the Independent, as well as interests in India, shutting loss-making newspapers in Ireland and swapping debt for equity to secure its future.

"2011 was another challenging year for our industry. Ireland's economic prospects stabilised ... but consumer demand, and spending, did not return to the domestic economy as austerity measures and the Eurozone debt crisis, in particular, weighed on sentiment," Gavin O'Reilly, Group CEO said in a statement on Thursday.

The company posted a full-year underlying operating profit of 75.5 million euros ($99.6 million) compared with 82.6 million a year ago and in line with an analyst consensus of 74.4 million euros.

Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien, who owns nearly 22 percent of the group and has fought with management for years, said in November that a second profit warning in three months risked Independent News encountering difficulties with its bankers.

Shares in INM closed at 25 cents on Wednesday, after falling below the 1 euro mark nearly two years ago, valuing the group at approximately 138 million euros. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)