By Lorraine Turner

DUBLIN, March 22 Advertising spending by budget supermarkets is helping to limit the impact of sharp falls across the rest of the Irish advertising market, Independent News & Media said on Thursday after announcing a 9 percent fall in profit for 2011.

The Irish economy remains in the doldrums and there is a little sign of a recovery in 2012, INM's Chief Executive Gavin O'Reilly told Reuters, adding that the publishing group achieved a robust performance last year given the backdrop.

"The Irish consumer is hurting still. There is a lot of debt in the marketplace, people are very unsure of their future...as a result, advertisers are spending far less than they were before," O'Reilly said.

"There are one or two exceptions. The supermarket retailers are spending pretty decisively. It's Tesco, it's Aldi, it's Lidl," he added.

Advertising spend in Ireland fell 11 percent last year. "We're looking at advertising probably being down mid-single digits this year," he said.

"It still looks to be a challenging year. I haven't quite seen the green shoots that people are alluding to," he added.

INM cut its 2011 profit forecast in November after global economic uncertainty hit advertising sales, prompting its largest shareholder to call for the chief executive's resignation.

Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien, who owns nearly 22 percent of the group and has fought with management for years, said that the second profit warning in three months risked Independent News encountering difficulties with its bankers.

The Financial Times reported on Thursday that fellow Irish billionaire Dermot Desmond, who recently raised his stake to 5.75 percent from nearly 4 percent at the start of the year, is supportive of the move, with both shareholders seeking to oust O'Reilly at the media group's annual meeting in June.

The Dublin-based group has radically restructured over the past two years, selling its flagship UK title the Independent, as well as interests in India, shutting loss-making newspapers in Ireland and swapping debt for equity to secure its future.

The company posted an annual underlying operating profit of 75.5 million euros ($99.6 million) compared with 82.6 million a year ago and in line with an analyst consensus of 74.4 million.

INM shaved 11.3 percent off costs last year to mitigate the impact of falling revenues.

"These numbers are slightly ahead of our forecasts, all driven by a better-than-expected out-turn in South Africa, particularly in terms of operating costs," said analysts at Davy stockbrokers.

Shares in INM were down 6 percent at 1000 GMT, compared to a fall of 1.1 percent on the broader Irish market .ISEQ. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Jodie Ginsberg)