Feb 17 Media group Independent News & Media
(INM) has agreed to sell its South African unit to a
consortium of investors for 2 billion rand ($226 million), the
Irish company said on Sunday.
INM said "detailed heads of terms" have been agreed on the
sale of Independent News & Media South Africa, which publishes
the Star, the Pretoria News and the Cape Times, to the Sekunjalo
Independent Media Consortium.
The consortium is led by Sekunjalo Holdings, among the
leading black investment groups in South Africa.
Black economic empowerment is the government's affirmative
action program aimed at giving black South Africans a bigger
stake in the economy two decades after the end of apartheid.
The Irish publisher has radically restructured in recent
years, selling its flagship British title the Independent, as
well as interests in India and closing money-losing newspapers
in Ireland.
The sale will be subject a final agreement being signed by
both parties and will require the approval of INM shareholders
and the South African competition commission, INM said in a
statement.