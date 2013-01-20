DUBLIN Jan 20 Irish publishing group
Independent News & Media has received offers of around
150 million euros ($199.3 million) for its South African unit,
about 100 million euros less than the expected price tag,
Ireland's Sunday Business Post newspaper reported.
Offers fell below the 250 million euros linked to the sale,
but at least two bidders are believed to still be involved in
the race to secure the unit, a number of sources in the industry
are cited as saying.
The publisher has taken radical steps to restructure in
recent years, which include selling its flagship UK title the
Independent, in response to high levels of debt and tough
trading.
The Sekanjalo consortium led by the philanthropist Iqbal
Surve is the frontrunner to secure the unit, but INM is still
hopeful of reaching a higher price through a competitive
process, according to the newspaper.
The company announced last July that it had appointed
advisors to look at a range of options for its South African
operations.
INM generates about two-thirds of revenue from local
newspapers in Ireland, including the dominant daily and Sunday
titles north and south of the border, and the rest from it's
South African unit, where it is the leading newspaper publisher.