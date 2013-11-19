NEW YORK Nov 19 Private equity firm New
Mountain Capital LLC is exploring a sale of Inmar Inc, a
provider of coupon processing and logistics services to
companies, seeking more than $600 million, according to three
people familiar with the matter.
An auction for Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Inmar is
being handled by Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co
, the people said this week on condition of anonymity
because the process is confidential.
Inmar's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization are seen at between $60 million and $70 million and
New Mountain is looking for more than 10 times that amount, the
people said.
They cautioned that New Mountain may decide not to sell due
to a gap in valuation expectations with other private equity
firms which have expressed an interest in Inmar.
An Inmar spokeswoman declined to comment. Representatives
for New Mountain, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo did not respond
to requests for comment.
Founded in 1980, Inmar runs electronic commerce networks
that allow retailers, manufacturers and their trading partners
to manage their supply chain and process transactions, including
consumers cashing in on their coupons.
New Mountain acquired a majority stake in Inmar in 2007 in a
$350 million deal. The New York-based private equity firm
committed about $200 million as equity, according to a press
article on its website citing Doug Londal, who is now New
Mountain's president.
Inmar managed 3.5 billion commerce transactions last year
and since its acquisition by New Mountain in 2007 it has created
859 new jobs, increasing its workforce by 24 percent, the
Private Equity Growth Capital Council, which represents the
interests of the private equity industry, said in April.