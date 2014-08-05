LONDON Aug 5 Inmarsat Plc

* H1 ebitda rose 12.3 percent to 369.7 million usd

* Q2 total revenues $307.6m (2013: $326.6m)

* Q2 inmarsat global mss revenues $196.1m (2013: $195.9m)

* Nevertheless remain very confident of medium-term growth opportunities for company

* Gx and, therefore, inmarsat global mss revenues, will be correspondingly lower than previously expected over 2014-16

* Continue to expect inmarsat global mss revenues to fall within 8% to 12% cagr growth range for 2014-16 expressed in our medium-term guidance

* Overall trading environment for our l-band and other business lines remains positive

* Q2 ebitda $159.9m (2013: $174.0m)

* Launch of our remaining gx satellites is likely to be delayed