BRIEF-LXB Retail Props Plc announces disposal of land interests at Ayr
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
April 4 Inmarsat Plc
* Inmarsat plc update on cooperation agreement with lightsquared
* On monday 31 march 2014, in line with terms of agreement, lightsquared elected to restart phase 2 which had been suspended since 20 april 2012
* In connection with this election notice, a payment of us$5 million became due after 5 business days and was received on 3 april 2014.
* Investors are cautioned that this announcement provides no guarantee that any further payments will be received from lightsquared. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in choppy trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.
* Proposes dividend of 1.60 eur/shr vs Rtrs poll avg 1.54 eur