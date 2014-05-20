May 20 Inmarsat Plc :
* Announces an offering of debt securities through Inmarsat
Finance Plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary company
* Is offering approximately $1,000,000,000 of senior notes
due 2022
* Intends to use proceeds principally to fund a tender offer
for any and all of its outstanding 7.375 pct senior notes due
2017 and satisfy and discharge any such remaining existing notes
* Proceeds to also be used to pay fees and expenses in
relation to tender offer and redemption and offering of notes,
with remaining proceeds to be used for general corporate
purposes
