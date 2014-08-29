Aug 29 Inmarsat Plc
* Provides following update with regard to its cooperation
agreement with LightSquared
* That it has received payment of a phase 2 quarterly
payment from LightSquared
* Payment was received within 60 day contractual cure period
triggered by a notice of default issued to lightsquared on 2
july 2014
* Further payments from Lightsquared are subject to
significant uncertainty
* Revenue generation of Inmarsat's mobile satellite services
and Inmarsat solutions businesses remains unaffected by today's
announcement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: