Nov 26 Inmarsat Plc :

* Has received payment of $17.5 million from LightSquared, due under cooperation agreement between two companies

* Payment was received within 60 day contractual cure period triggered by a notice of default issued to LightSquared on Oct. 1

* Further payments from LightSquared are subject to significant uncertainty

* Revenue generation of Inmarsat's group business remains unaffected by today's announcement