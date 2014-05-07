LONDON May 7 Inmarsat, the company whose
satellites tracked the final route of missing flight MH370, said
it made a strong start to the year, with adjusted core earnings
for its main business rising 6.8 percent in the first quarter.
The group, which provides communications for shipping,
aircraft and land operations worldwide, posted earnings before
tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $164.7
million on Wednesday, while total revenue rose 9.9 percent
to$344.7 million.
The British group said it remained on track to launch two
further satellites this year to complete its new Global Express
network.
The company's shares dipped last week on concerns that it
would be affected by sanctions against its partner Russia, which
builds the rockets that carries them into orbit.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)