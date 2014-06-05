LONDON, June 5 British satellite operator Inmarsat said on Thursday it would deploy a Europe-wide satellite and air-to-ground network to meet demand for broadband services for passengers on aeroplanes.

The company said British Airways, owned by International Consolidated Airlines Group, was in advanced talks to be a launch customer for the service, which will use a new satellite expected to be delivered for launch at the end of 2016. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)