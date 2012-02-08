(Corrects Reuters instrument code for Inmarsat in first paragraph)

LONDON Feb 8 British satellite operator Inmarsat has not received any takeover approaches, a source close to the company said on Wednesday after the group's shares spiked as much as 10 percent.

Media reports had suggested General Electric or EADS could be interested in making a bid for the group.

An Inmarsat spokesman said the company would not comment on market speculation.

Inmarsat's shares pared gains and were trading up 5 percent at 459 pence at 12:25 GMT. (Reporting by Paul Sandle and A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)