By Paul Sandle
LONDON, March 6 British satellite
communications group Inmarsat predicted a return to
revenue growth in its core services business this year, with
rising demand from shipping customers offset by less military
activity in Libya and Afghanistan.
Inmarsat, whose terminals are deployed on ships, aircraft
and in remote locations worldwide, said on Tuesday revenue from
satellite services would be flat to up 2 percent this year,
against a 0.9 percent decline in 2011.
Inmarsat has suffered a slowdown in revenue from shipping as
users switch to its next-generation broadband terminals. Sailors
use the devices to send email and update Facebook rather than
make costly voice calls.
Finance director Rick Medlock said activations of the new
terminals were strong, with 9,818 added in 2011, and average
revenue per user (ARPU) was rising as people spent more time on
the devices.
"We see good growth characteristics in maritime - ARPUs are
increasing on fleet broadband, plus terminal activations," he
said.
But aviation revenue would probably be flat, he said, and
land revenue could fall as military operations were scaled back
in Afghanistan. Revenue from the country declined from about $40
million in 2010 to about $25 million in 2011.
"We could probably lose $10 million of Afghanistan," he told
reporters on Tuesday.
"In 2011 the fall-off was ameliorated by event revenue from
North Africa. We had very strong North Africa revenue from the
end of Q1, Q2 and Q3 and that abated in Q4 once NATO withdrew
and the media moved out of Libya."
Inmarsat predicted that growth would bounce back after 2013
when it launched a new generation of satellites to provide its
Global Xpress high-speed broadband services.
It said from 2014 to 2016 core revenue growth, including
from Global Xpress, would be between 8 percent and 12 percent.
LIGHTSQUARED PROSPECTS DIM
Inmarsat's revenue and profit were shored up in 2011 by a
spectrum sharing agreement with LightSquared, the company backed
by hedge fund manger Philip Falcone with ambitions to build a
new mobile network in the United States.
Other income, nearly all of which came from LightSquared,
totalled $238 million in 2011, helping total group revenue to
rise 20.2 percent to $1.41 billion.
Earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
climbed 23 percent to $854 million.
Both figures were broadly in line with analyst expectations.
The LightSquared income looks very much in doubt for this
year, however, after the Federal Communications Commission said
it would bar it from building a network that interfered with
other satellite services.
Inmarsat said on Tuesday it was not sure it would receive
any outstanding payments after LightSquared missed a payment
last month, nor any further payments.
"We are asking people to remain very cautious about the
prospects of us receiving more money from LightSquared," Chief
Executive Rupert Pearce said.
"The money is certainly owed but LightSquared's business
model has clearly taken a knockback."
Inmarsat's shares fell 1 percent, in line with the index of
medium-sized companies.
It is paying a final dividend of 24.96 cents, up 10 percent.
