(Corrects percentage of shareholders who voted against remuneration to 39.7 pct from 37.4 pct in paragraph 2)

LONDON May 3 Investors issued a rebuke to British satellite company Inmarsat over the pay packet of chairman Andrew Sukawaty, who is pocketing the same amount of money as he did when he combined the roles of chairman and chief executive.

Some 39.7 percent of shareholders voted against the remuneration report at Inmarsat's AGM on Thursday, the company said in a statement.

Sukawaty's pay at the start of 2012 was unchanged at 614,744 pounds ($996,100), according to the group's annual report, despite Rupert Pearce taking the chief executive officer's role at a salary of 410,000 pounds.

Sukawaty also received a cash bonus of 105 percent of salary for 2011.

An Inmarsat spokesman said Sukawaty's remuneration reflected the hands-on role he had played in the transition.

"Shareholders wanted him to take an executive chairman's role to smooth the succession of Rupert Pearce as chief executive," he said.

"The remuneration committee wanted to reflect the continued high level engagement of Mr Sukawaty in the business."

Shares in Inmarsat were 3.3 percent higher at 456.7 pence at 1329 GMT.

The dissenting vote, which compares with an average of 6 percent for British companies last year, reflects increasing investor criticism of executive pay, particularly when measured against company performance. ($1 = 0.6171 British pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)