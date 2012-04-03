(Adds details)
LONDON, April 3 Inmarsat said on Tuesday
that struggling U.S. telecoms company LightSquared had not made
another payment owed to the British satellite firm for licensing
part of its spectrum in North America.
Cash-strapped LightSquared, which is backed by Philip
Falcone's Harbinger Capital Partners, was scheduled to pay $29.6
million on March 31, Inmarsat said in a statement.
LightSquared had already failed to pay $56.25 million in
February, shortly after its plans were dealt a blow when the
Federal Communications Commission said its network could
interfere with services used by airlines and the military.
Inmarsat said it was still in talks with LightSquared about
the co-operation agreement, but it could not provide any
assurance that it would receive any further payments.
LightSquared is scheduled to make another payment under the
terms of an earlier phase of its agreement on April 4, Inmarsat
said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)