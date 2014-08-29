Aug 29 British satellite company Inmarsat Plc said it received dues of $9.1 million from U.S. mobile network company LightSquared, but added there was significant uncertainty of any further payments from the bankrupt company.

Inmarsat, which provides communications for ships, aircraft and users in remote locations, said the payment was received within the 60-day contractual cure period triggered by a notice of default issued to LightSquared on July 2. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal)