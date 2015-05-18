LONDON May 18 British satellite company
Inmarsat Plc delayed the launch of its Global Xpress
satellite on Monday following the launch failure of another
rocket at the weekend, forcing it to also trim its financial
outlook.
Inmarsat said it could now not give a date for the launch
after the Proton Breeze M launch failed in Kazakhstan on
Saturday.
It expects this to have a small negative effect on 2015
revenue and earnings and said it had suspended its guidance of
an 8-12 percent compound annual growth rate in wholesale MSS
revenues over 2014-16.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Susan Thomas)