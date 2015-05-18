* Rocket failure forces Xpress satellite delay
* Suspends mobile satellite services revenue guidance
* Shares fall 5 pct at the open
(Adds share price, reaction)
LONDON, May 18 British satellite company
Inmarsat Plc delayed the launch of its third Global
Xpress satellite on Monday following a failure by its launch
rocket partner at the weekend, knocking its shares and forcing
it to trim its outlook.
The news sent shares in the group, which counts merchant
ships, airlines, the broadcast media and humanitarian aid
agencies amongst its customers, down 5 percent at the open of
trading.
Inmarsat launched the second satellite for its new Global
Xpress (GX) high-capacity service in February - which is not yet
in service - and a third was scheduled to go into orbit in early
June. The company requires three satellites to be able to
provide global coverage.
The failure of the Proton Breeze M launch in Kazakhstan on
Saturday, when a rocket carrying a Mexican satellite
malfunctioned and burnt up over Siberia minutes after launch,
means Inmarsat can now not give a date for its third satellite
launch.
Inmarsat's launch partner, ILS, was also involved in the
failed rocket at the weekend and Inmarsat's third Xpress
satellite had been at the Kazakhstan site preparing for its
launch.
With an investigation now required to establish the cause of
the failure, Inmarsat expects the delay to result in a small
negative impact on its 2015 revenue and earnings.
It suspended its guidance of an 8 to 12 percent compound
annual growth rate in wholesale mobile satellite services
revenue over 2014-16 but said its broader guidance of $500
million of additional revenue from GX within five years remained
in place.
"This incident involving a failed Proton launch from the
Baikonur Cosmodrome is extremely unfortunate and will inevitably
delay our launch plans for our third Global Xpress satellite,"
Chief Executive Rupert Pearce said.
Shares in the group opened down 5 percent and were trading
3.8 percent lower at 0738 GMT, valuing the group at 4.3 billion
pounds ($6.74 billion).
($1 = 0.6380 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Susan Thomas)