LONDON, March 8 British satellite company
Inmarsat said stronger demand from governments and
aviation customers offset weakness in the maritime sector last
year, resulting in a 9.5 percent rise in core earnings to $795
million.
The company, which supplies communications to shipping,
aircraft and remote locations, said the outlook for the next two
years was difficult to predict, though it said it expected
revenue of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion this year and $1.3
billion to $1.5 billion next, in line with market expectations.
It said it expected growth to come from its new global
network but it warned that its markets "continued to be
challenging, with sustained pressure on customer expenditure,
increasing competition and the arrival of new satellite capacity
in some of our markets".
