LONDON, March 3 Satellite communications group Inmarsat plc said it expected tough trading conditions in some of its markets to persist this year after it posted a 3.6 percent rise in core earnings for 2015.

The British company, which provides data and voice connections to shipping, aircraft and remote locations, reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $726 million on revenue broadly flat at $1.27 billion.

The company said the medium term outlook remained "encouraging, with the global demand for high speed mobile data communications continuing to grow", but the underlying trading environment in 2016 was expected to be broadly similar to that in 2015, when spending by its government customers was weak.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)