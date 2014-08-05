LONDON Aug 5 British satellite company Inmarsat
said the global implementation of its new communications
network would be delayed by as much as six months as its Russian
launch provider Proton recovers from a failure.
The group, which provides communications to shipping,
aircraft and remote locations, said revenue from its main
services in the period 2014-16 would be lower than expected
because of the delay, but it still expected growth to fall
within its 8-12 percent annual compound growth target.
Russia's Proton rocket suffered a failure, unconnected with
Inmarsat, in May. The British company said on Tuesday the launch
of two further satellites for its GX communications network
would be put back by as much as six months, from its previous
year-end target to by the end of the first half of 2015.
It posted adjusted core earnings of $159.9 million for its
main business in the second quarter, broadly in line with
average analyst expectations of $160.8 million, on revenue of
$196.1 million, up 1.9 percent year on year.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)