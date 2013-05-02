UPDATE 1-Admiral profit hit by cut in UK injury discount rate
* Final dividend of 51.5 pence; shares 0.8 pct lower (Adds detail, CFO quote, analyst comment, share price)
LONDON May 2 Inmarsat PLC : * CEO says not assuming U.S. budget will normalise,preparing for longer-term
attrition * CEO says revenues affected by U.S. gov cuts is "very small piece of the
Inmarsat pie" * CFO says hit from U.S. gov cuts in Q1 was about $7 million, with almost
direct impact on bottom line * CFO says expects U.S. gov slowdown to continue for next couple of quarters
* Final dividend of 51.5 pence; shares 0.8 pct lower (Adds detail, CFO quote, analyst comment, share price)
* Total dividend up 7 pct to 14.35 pence (Releads with CFO comment, adds detail, share price)
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)