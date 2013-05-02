LONDON May 2 Inmarsat PLC : * CEO says not assuming U.S. budget will normalise,preparing for longer-term

attrition * CEO says revenues affected by U.S. gov cuts is "very small piece of the

Inmarsat pie" * CFO says hit from U.S. gov cuts in Q1 was about $7 million, with almost

direct impact on bottom line * CFO says expects U.S. gov slowdown to continue for next couple of quarters