Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
TORONTO May 18 Canadian base metals miner Inmet Mining Corp closed a $1.5 billion debt offer on Friday with the proceeds of the deal to be used to fund the construction of its Cobre Panama copper-gold project in Central America.
Toronto-based Inmet said funds raised through the issue of senior unsecured notes, will allow it to proceed with construction of the Panamanian project, in which it owns an 80 percent stake. The remaining interest is owned by a South Korean consortium that includes Korea Resources Corp and LS-Nikko Copper Inc.
J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and RBC Capital Markets acted as joint bookrunning managers on the deal. The notes have an 8.75 percent coupon rate and mature in 2020.
The project is expected to cost about $6.2 billion. The remaining funding will come from cash on hand, cash generated by Inmet's other operations, its partners and a precious metals stream financing deal. (Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 Shares sold in a $3 billion initial public offering by the parent of Snapchat will lack voting power, testing the commitment of big asset managers in their recent fight for investor rights.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: