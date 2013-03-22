BRIEF-Bowmore signs purchase agreement to acquire Brunswick belt property in New Brunswick
* Bowmore signs a purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the Brunswick belt property in New Brunswick, Canada
March 22 First Quantum Minerals Ltd said on Friday it secured enough shareholder support to take over rival Inmet Mining Corp in a C$5.1 billion ($4.98 billion) deal.
Vancouver-based First Quantum said in a statement that a total of 60.1 million Inmet shares, representing about 85.5 percent of outstanding shares, had been tendered in favor of its offer.
The offer has been extended to 5:00 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on April 1 to allow remaining Inmet shareholders the opportunity to tender to the offer.
The cash and stock bid, which expired March 21, was worth roughly C$5.1 billion, or C$72 a share, when announced in mid-December, topping First Quantum's two previous offers for Inmet.
Inmet, a global mining company that produces base metals, is developing the $6.2 billion Cobre Panama copper project in Panama. First Quantum produces copper, gold and nickel.
* Bowmore signs a purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the Brunswick belt property in New Brunswick, Canada
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy one of the two "yieldcos" of bankrupt U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc and take a 51 percent stake in the other, for a total of about $1.41 billion.
BRUSSELS, March 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: